Boner Fight for February 14th, 2020

Boner Candidate #1: MISSIONARY ATTACK

Late last month, a missionary with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was assaulted by several suspects while on his way to teach a family in Payson, Utah and the incident is being investigated as a hate crime. Sebastian Francis West, 19, was arrested in connection to the assault. Malachi Bay West, 20, was arrested Thursday evening after being identified in a photo lineup by the victim and a witness. According to a probable cause statement, on Jan. 28 a black Panamanian missionary was with his partner on their way to a family’s home when the assault occurred near 300 N and 100 E in Payson. The two missionaries were approached by approximately six individuals wearing dark hoodies and red bandanas covering the bottom halves of their faces. The victim stated the suspects began yelling and cursing at him, calling him racial slurs and telling him to get out of their “hood” and go back to where he came from. One of the hooded suspects approached the missionary and grabbed a phone out of his hand and threw it into the road, cracking the screen. The victim went over to pick up his phone and was followed by the group of individuals who continued to yell racial slurs and one threatening to slit the victim’s mother’s throat. Read More

Boner Candidate #2: I DIDN’T REALLY WANT THE CONTRACT

Among those who applied to grow medical cannabis in Utah, some have ties to the Utah State Legislature. FOX 13 submitted a public records request last year with Utah’s Department of Agriculture and Food seeking the names of the companies that wanted a license to grow medical cannabis under the state-run program. The agency declined to provide the applications, but recently provided a list of dozens of names of those who applied. Analyzing the list, FOX 13 found two companies with ties to the legislature. One application was submitted by Rep. Keven Stratton, R-Orem, who chairs the House Natural Resources, Agriculture and Environment Committee, which sometimes hears cannabis bills. In an interview with FOX 13, Rep. Stratton said he wanted to understand firsthand how the process worked. “We weren’t interested in actually being awarded the contract but just from the perspective of looking at the other side,” Rep. Stratton said. Rep. Stratton’s company, Stratton & Bratt Landscaping, is listed on his conflict of interest disclosure form that every lawmaker must fill out. At the time Utah’s Department of Agriculture and Food opened up applications it was not prohibited, nor was he granted one of the 10 licenses. “At the time of the override bill, I wasn’t aware that would even be a possibility and how it was going to work out,” Rep. Stratton said. Read More