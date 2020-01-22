Boner Fight for January 22nd, 2020

BONER CANDIDATE #1: MY DOG IS NOT AGGRESSIVE

A local hiker is recovering from injuries sustained during a dog attack on Monday morning. Ogden Police confirmed the report made by Denielle Schow, who says she and her dog were attacked by an off-leash dog on the Waterfall Canyon trail near the 29th Street Trailhead. Schow says she was near the top of the trail with her German shepherd on a leash when an unleashed white husky came running toward them. “I was holding my dog back and then they [both dogs] just went at it in front of me, and my leg was just fair game in middle,” Schow said. She says the other dog’s owner was nowhere to be found for a few minutes, until he came down the trail a few minutes later. “I was kind of dumbfounded that he didn’t even stop, he just kept walking and talking and that was it,” Schow said. “If my dog injured a person, I would be like, ‘Oh my gosh, let me help you.’” Schow says the man may have exchanged false information with her, including his name. FOX 13 tried to reach the man on the phone number provided to Schow and was unsuccessful. As of Tuesday afternoon, Ogden Police weren’t able to reach the other dog’s owner either. Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #2: A SLUR IN THE FROST

A car was marked with the N-word at the University of Utah on Monday morning — shortly before the celebrations on campus of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. University officials say the graffitied racial slur was done by someone pressing their finger into the frost on the car’s windshield and was not permanent. But, they say, the act was serious. They have identified multiple individuals involved, according to a statement from the school, and are “taking appropriate actions.” “This word evokes white supremacy, reminds us that a violent, racist past is still with us today, and invokes fear at a time when we strive to ensure that all our staff, students and faculty find their place as part of our campus community,” wrote the university’s senior leadership, including U. President Ruth Watkins, in a letter shared with students and faculty Tuesday evening. U. spokeswoman Annalisa Purser said the school is hoping to release more details on the vandalism this week. For privacy reasons, she added, she declined to say if the car belonged to a student or person of color or where it was parked. “We’re not sure if it was targeted,” Purser said. “We’re still gathering details.” It’s also unclear if the graffiti was done by students. And the university will not say what actions it has taken against those individuals — though it notes more than one person was involved. The vandalism is not considered criminal because it did not cause permanent damage. Read More