Boner Fight for July 15th, 2020

Boner Candidate #1: THAT CAN ISN’T THE ONLY THING THAT’S FULL OF BEANS.

Ivanka Trump weighed in on the Goya Foods controversy Tuesday night, publicly backing the brand in a now-viral social media post after liberals called for a boycott of the canned bean producer. The first daughter and senior advisor to President Trump tweeted a photo of herself holding up a can black beans with the caption: “If it’s Goya, it has to be good.” “Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno,” she added in Spanish. The food brand has faced a backlash supported by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other Latino leaders after CEO Robert Unanue praised the president last week. “We’re all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder,” Unanue said at an event in the Rose Garden at the White House, where the president signed an executive order on the “White House Hispanic Prosperity Initiative.” Fierce criticism and threats of a boycott ensued on Twitter, with users reminding Unanue of Trump’s history of controversial comments, such as calling some Mexican undocumented immigrants “rapists” in 2015 — and his hardline policies toward illegal immigration from Mexico. But a defiant Unanue defended his right to free speech and refused to apologize.

Boner Candidate #2: IN THE TRUMP WHITEHOUSE, WE DON’T CARE FOR SMART PEOPLE.

WASHINGTON — White House officials this week have denied trying to undermine Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, for his stark analysis of the coronavirus pandemic. But Dan Scavino, the White House deputy chief of staff for communications, undercut that message by posting a cartoon mocking Dr. Fauci by an artist whose work has been criticized for its anti-Semitic imagery. Mr. Scavino on Sunday posted on Facebook a rendering of Dr. Fauci that likened him to a faucet drowning Uncle Sam — in the case, representing the economy — with water drops labeled with mock public health warnings considered antithetical to White House policy: “Schools stay closed this fall!” “Indefinite lockdown!” “Shut up and obey!” The post from Mr. Scavino, one of Mr. Trump’s most trusted advisers, is another example of the Trump administration treating Dr. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases as another political opponent, though Mr. Scavino refers to him as a colleague. “Sorry, Dr. Faucet!” Mr. Scavino wrote in a caption accompanying the post. “At least you know if I’m going to disagree with a colleague, such as yourself, it’s done publicly — and not cowardly, behind journalists with leaks. See you tomorrow!”

