Boner Fight for July 6th, 2020

Boner Candidate #1: SHE’S CLEARLY ITALIAN

A congressional candidate is receiving widespread ridicule for sharing an outlandish conspiracy theory about Beyoncé’s heritage in a bizarre Twitter rant on Saturday. KW Miller, who is running to represent Florida’s 18th Congressional District in November, claimed the 24-time Grammy winner is ‘not even African American.’ ‘She is faking this for exposure. Her real name is Ann Marie Lastrassi. She is Italian,’ he tweeted. ‘This is all part of the Soros Deep State agenda for the Black Lives Matter movement.’ At the end of the same tweet, he fired: ‘BEYONCE YOU ARE ON NOTICE!” In addition to his baseless allegation, Miller went on to contend that the mother-of-three, who is married to rapper Jay-Z, created a ‘secret coded message to the globalists’ in her hit song Formation. ‘The song clearly admitted that she was demonic and that she worshiped in the Satanist churches located in Alabama and Louisiana,’ he wrote in a separate tweet.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: BECAUSE USING YOUR WORDS IS TOO HARD

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Ogden Police Department is asking for the community’s help after two individuals have been arrested for burning American flags on properties in Ogden. The two who have been arrested are 18-year-old Hunter Hinds and 19-year-old Bryan Nava. Two people have been arrested but, neighbors told me there are possibly four suspects that were involved. Darrel Thompson says he is thankful the flag didn’t stay lit and possible burn his house down. I also went to another neighbor who says part of their front porch was scorched. Thompson says this is unusual for this quiet neighborhood. He’s not the only one who reported vandalism, leaders from the Ogden Police Department said they received eight reports related to property damage that were all in the same area, west of Wall Ave, in between 2nd and 7th St. “Don’t give up your patriotism…don’t give up your desire to celebrate July 4th,” said Thompson. Ogden Police Department leaders say this is an ongoing investigation. Police are asking for residents in the area to share surveillance video, if you have any. You can call 801-629-8228.

Read More