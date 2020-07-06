Geek News on the Radio for July 6th, 2020

Justice League: Why Cyborg Actor Ray Fisher Called Out Joss Whedon Abuse

Cyborg actor Ray Fisher has called out Joss Whedon for his abusive behavior during the Justice League reshoots – here’s why. In the years since it opened theatrically in November 2017, the DCEU’s big crossover has become (easily) one of the most infamous blockbusters in recent memory. It was already a project tinged with tragedy, with Man of Steel and Batman V Superman director Zack Snyder stepping down during post-production following the death of his daughter Autumn. Whedon subsequently replaced him at the helm for the film’s reshoots, despite being credited as a co-writer only. The theatrical cut of Justice League was met with mixed to negative reviews and disappointing box office returns, with many/most critics arguing it’s a Frankenstein monster of a film that awkwardly blends Snyder’s darker and more operatic approach with Whedon’s trademark mix of quippy dialogue and character drama. It’s since come out that a much larger chunk of the movie was reshot than initially reported, resulting in massive changes to the original narrative devised by Snyder and co-writer Chris Terrio. This, in turn, prompted fans to campaign for the release of Snyder’s rough cut of the film – a campaign that was ultimately successful this year, with HBO Max announcing its plans to stream Zack Snyder’s Justice League (to use its formal title) in 2021.

Marvel Comics to Publish New ‘Alien’ and ‘Predator’ Stories

Today, Marvel Entertainment announced three iconic franchises – ALIEN, PREDATOR, and ALIEN VS. PREDATOR – will be launching all-new stories with Marvel Comics starting in 2021! Revealed exclusively by IGN, the new comic series will feature new and classic characters from Earth and beyond to explore never-before-seen corners of both the Alien and Predator universes. Following the debut of Alien in 1979 and Predator in 1987, the films built a cult following and expanded rapidly to include toys, games, novels, and comic books, eventually leading to 2004’s landmark crossover Alien vs. Predator. Marvel’s new stories will draw from all of these properties, building on decades of multimedia storytelling. Get a first look at next year’s deadly new chapter with spine-chilling cover art by David Finch!

Fallout TV show on Amazon Prime: trailer, release date predictions and what we know

As if the real-world apocalypse going on around us wasn’t enough, you’ll soon be able to get your end-of-the-world kicks from a Fallout TV adaptation, coming to the Amazon Prime Video streaming service. Yes, the veteran irradiated RPG game series is getting the big-budget Hollywood treatment, following in the footsteps of the recently-confirmed The Last of Us TV show. With several game’s worth of lore to pick from, a tonally-varied universe to dive into and the potential for some epic Mad Max-like set pieces, this is certainly an announcement to be quietly excited about – especially once you factor in the production talent tied in to make the post-nuclear world a reality.

Lego announced a new line of “Lego Art” — a higher-end building set geared towards adult fans.

The line, available for purchase September 1st, will launch with four themes: Andy Warhol’s Marilyn Monroe, Marvel Studios Iron Man, Star Wars “The Sith” and The Beatles. The pieces, once they are completed, form beautiful mosaics worthy of permanent display. “Reconnect with your creative side, channel your inner artist and create a beautiful art display you’ll love. Give your personal space or office a touch of the iconic with your own version of your favorite pop art,” the Lego website said of the series. Each Lego Art canvas set will allow builders to choose one of three or four pieces to create, depending on which set you’re building. Two of them, the Iron Man and Star Wars sets, will offer the builder a chance to create one larger, “ultimate” piece if they’re feeling up for the challenge and willing to buy extra sets, the company says. The Lego line is showcased alongside the mantra “Listen-Build-Relax”, encouraging builders to work on their respective projects while listening to curated “soundtracks” (also referred to as “Audio Building podcasts”) paired with their specific work of art.

‘Clone High’ Animated Series Reboot From Phil Lord, Chris Miller & Bill Lawrence In Works At MTV Studios

MTV Studios is reviving another cult MTV animated series, Clone High. Original series’ creators Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Bill Lawrence are re-teaming on a reimagined version of the 2002 TV series. There is no network yet for the new Clone High. It could follow two other MTV Studios animated series based on classic MTV titles, Beavis and Butt-Head and Daria spinoff Jodie, which both recently landed at Comedy Central as part of the net’s big push in adult animation. (MTV, MTV Studios and Comedy Central are all part of ViacomCBS’ Entertainment & Youth Group.) Lord, Miller and Lawrence are joined on the Clone High reboot by Erica Rivinoja, who was a writer on the original series, widely regarded as a time capsule of the early 2000s with its loving satire and wry parody of emo culture. Rivinoja will serve as showrunner and will co-write the pilot alongside Lord and Miller.

