Boner Fight for June 26th, 2020

Boner Candidate #2: HEIL HERBERT

A Piute County Commissioner compared Gov. Gary Herbert to Adolf Hitler after the governor allowed two Utah counties to implement mask mandates for their citizens after a spike in COVID-19 cases. From his “personal account,” Commissioner Darin Bushman tweeted in part “it won’t be long before you are required to do the Sieg Heil salute to Herbert.” The tweet is accompanied by a graphic of German youth doing the Nazi victory salute. Darin Bushman has since deleted his tweet and apologized. He also said: “While I appreciate your input, I have no intention of resigning. Thank you.” The governor will allow Salt Lake County and Summit County to implement a mask mandate, his office said on Thursday. The counties had to request the governor’s permission to implement such a health order, since it is stricter than what is currently ordered by the state. Last week, Herbert allowed nine counties in rural Utah, including Piute County, to move to the lowest phase of the coronavirus risk health orders given their population density and smaller case counts.

Boner Candidate #2: OH, UNCLE TIM

