Boner Fight for June 6th, 2018

BONER CANDIDATE #1: MAN, THIS GAME IS SO REALISTIC!

An Oregon man on drugs stole a car in front of deputies and thought he was in a real-life version of the video game “Grand Theft Auto” when he led authorities on a 40-mile chase Saturday, police said. Anthony Clark, 23, of Grant Pass, told police he had taken LSD when he got into a Toyota Camry that two Jackson County deputies were waiting to tow after an unrelated DUI stop, the sheriff’s office said. The sheriff’s office said Clark sped through multiple towns, crashed through a fence, ran over spike strips twice and drove down several roads the wrong way, according to The Oregonian. Clark was arrested after ramming into another police cruiser, fleeing into a mobile home park and trying to steal another vehicle, police said. The sheriff’s office said no one was hurt during the chase, according to the newspaper. Clark admitted to taking drugs and hallucinating while he was being interviewed by officers, the sheriff’s office said. The Oregonian, citing a probable cause affidavit, reported Clark got into the Toyota after getting out of the passenger side of a truck nearby and told a deputy that he was going to steal the car.

BONER CANDIDATE #2: THE PHILADELPHIA EAGLES DON’T PROTEST, THEY PRAY.

In a segment about President Donald Trump canceling the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles’ White House visit on Monday, the network aired images of the Eagles supposedly kneeling in protest during the national anthem, a practice that the president has condemned and cited initially for disinviting the team. The only problem was that the Eagles were praying in the pictures, and they weren’t taken during “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Eagles tight end Zach Ertz called out the news outlet for the blunder, writing on Twitter: “This can’t be serious .. Praying before games with my teammates, well before the anthem, is being used for your propaganda? Just sad.” The images also included players raising their fists during the anthem, but no Eagles player took a knee during the 2017 season, The Hill noted. Fox News released a statement on Tuesday apologizing for the photo blunder. “During our report about President Trump canceling the Philadelphia Eagles trip to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl win, we showed unrelated footage of players kneeling in prayer,” Christopher Wallace, executive producer of “Fox News @ Night with Shannon Bream” said in a statement.

