Boner Fight for March 26th, 2019

Candidate #1: YOU WHAT? YOU RESCUED A CAT? WELL, I’M SORRY. YOU ARE SUSPENDED.

Verizon has raised controversy by suspending an employee hailed as a hero for using a bucket truck to rescue a cat stranded atop a Philadelphia utility pole. A video captured March 16 in the Port Richmond neighborhood shows Verizon employee Maurice German using his bucket truck to rescue the stranded cat from the very top of the pole. A Verizon spokesman said German was suspended by the company for violating safety protocols.”All of our field technicians go through extensive training that is focused on workplace safety. Our goal is to keep our employees and our customers out of harm’s way,” the spokesman told WPVI-TV.

Read More

Candidate #2: LOOK, WE GOT A BUNCH A KIDS…7 OR 8 AT LEAST…AND SHE’S SMALL; EASY TO OVERLOOK.

Deputies in Palm Beach County, Florida have arrested the parents of a toddler found wandering around a park alone Friday evening. Jolanda Larose Alexandre and Makenson Alexandre each face a charge of neglect of a child, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office posted pictures of the girl on the station Facebook page after she was found by herself at Haverhill Park around 8 p.m., in hopes someone would know who she was. It wasn’t until 11:40 a.m. Saturday that the Alexandres, who have seven other children, called 911 to report the girl missing, according to the sheriff’s office. Jolanda Alexandre, 27 – whose first name is also spelled Yolanda, according to the Palm Beach Post – told authorities she and Makenson took the children to the park to play for an hour before bringing them home in her SUV. Jolanda said she assumed the girl was playing outside and fell asleep that evening, according to the paper, then woke up Saturday morning and “began looking frantically for” the child.

Read More