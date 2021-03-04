Boner Fight for March 4th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: WELL, THE GOVERNMENT NOW HAS AT LEAST 140 CHILDREN TO TAKE CARE OF.
Chile’s public health system began distributing a free contraceptive last year. The contraceptive wasn’t nearly as effective as it was made out to be.
Boner Candidate #2: COLLEGE CAMPUS STUDENT SAFETY IS NOT… SHOULD NOT BE… A POLITICAL ISSUE.
A bill passed through the senate meant to improve the safety of campus security was gutted of it’s most important feature, a commission of students meant to keep the campus security in check.
