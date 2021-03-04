Geek News on the Radio for March 4th, 2021

Apple TV+ is getting a new, cryptic show titled “Calls”

Based on Timothée Hochet’s experimental project, ‘Calls’ will be backed up by a prestigious cast of voice actors including: Pedro Pascal, Rosario Dawson, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and more!

via SYFY Wire

Octavia Spencer and Melissa McCarthy team up for ‘Thunder Force’

Everybody expects female super heroes to be Mary-Sue’s in their 20’s but Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer want to break the stereotype.

via Vulture

Hugh Grant has been cast as the villain for the Dungeons and Dragons movie.

The movie for Dungeons and Dragons has a really great cast and Hugh Grant arrives to make it even better.

via Vulture

San Diego’s Comicon will be online this year

Comicon has decided that it’s better to operate online as opposed to putting anyone at risk by hosting one of the largest gatherings at one of the worst times.

via Fox

‘Frogger’ is evolving from a silly game, to a silly game show

NBC’s new ‘Frogger’ show has already been greenlit for it’s first 13 episodes.

via Polygon