Sean Means Movie Reviews for March 4th, 2021

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run – self-explanatory – Paramount+ (Thursday) – 2 stars

After an unfortunate snail-napping, Gary goes missing and SpongeBob and Patrick adventure after him! via IMDB

Director: Tim Hill

Starring: Tim Hill, Clancy Brown, Bill Fagerbakke

Boogie – Chinese-American basketball drama – theaters – 3 stars

‘Boogie’ tells the story of a young and talented basketball player in Queens. His coming of age story includes his relationship with basketball, his parents and his girlfriend. via IMDB

Director: Eddie Huang

Starring: Taylor Takahashi, Pamelyn Chee, Jorge Lendeborg Jr.

Raya and the Last Dragon – Disney animated adventure – theaters, Disney+ premium – 3 1/2 stars

A warrior named Raya searches for the last dragon in the realm of Kumandra. via IMDB

Director: Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada

Starring: Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan