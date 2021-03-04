Sean Means Movie Reviews for March 4th, 2021

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run – self-explanatory – Paramount+ (Thursday) – 2 stars
After an unfortunate snail-napping, Gary goes missing and SpongeBob and Patrick adventure after him! via IMDB
Director: Tim Hill
Starring: Tim Hill, Clancy Brown, Bill Fagerbakke
Boogie – Chinese-American basketball drama – theaters – 3 stars
‘Boogie’ tells the story of a young and talented basketball player in Queens. His coming of age story includes his relationship with basketball, his parents and his girlfriend. via IMDB
Director: Eddie Huang
Starring: Taylor Takahashi, Pamelyn Chee, Jorge Lendeborg Jr.
Raya and the Last Dragon – Disney animated adventure – theaters, Disney+ premium – 3 1/2 stars
A warrior named Raya searches for the last dragon in the realm of Kumandra. via IMDB
Director: Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada
Starring: Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan
