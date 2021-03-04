Boners

Boner of the Day for March 4th, 2021

Posted on

Round One

Boner Candidate #1: WELL, THE GOVERNMENT NOW HAS AT LEAST 140 CHILDREN TO TAKE CARE OF.

Chile’s public health system began distributing a free contraceptive last year. The contraceptive wasn’t nearly as effective as it was made out to be.

via The New York Times

Boner Candidate #2: I AM SORRY ABOUT THE KIDS IN CAGES THING.

Jeff Sessions, the former attorney general, apologized recently by calling the family separation of immigrants “unfortunate.”

via Trust.org

Boner Candidate #3: BEND OVER FOREIGNERS

Anyone entering China will be subject to a mandatory anal swab for Covid-19. The Chinese government that this is due to the accuracy of the tests compared to normal throat swabs.

via The New York Post

Round Two

Boner Candidate #1: COLLEGE CAMPUS STUDENT SAFETY IS NOT… SHOULD NOT BE… A POLITICAL ISSUE.

A bill passed through the senate meant to improve the safety of campus security was gutted of it’s most important feature, a commission of students meant to keep the campus security in check.

via The Salt Lake Tribune

Boner Candidate #2: MORE ZOOM PORN

Even in 2021, people are still Zoom-bombing students with pornographic videos. This time the victim was a Florida high-school.

via Click Orlando

Boner Candidate #3: THE ONLY PROBLEM? WE RAN OUT OF BEER.

Two friends require rescue from the coast guard after their intoxicated mattress adventure floats out into the sea.

via The Irish Sun

Comments
