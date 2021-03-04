Boner of the Day for March 4th, 2021

Round One

Boner Candidate #1: WELL, THE GOVERNMENT NOW HAS AT LEAST 140 CHILDREN TO TAKE CARE OF.

Chile’s public health system began distributing a free contraceptive last year. The contraceptive wasn’t nearly as effective as it was made out to be.

via The New York Times

Boner Candidate #2: I AM SORRY ABOUT THE KIDS IN CAGES THING.

Jeff Sessions, the former attorney general, apologized recently by calling the family separation of immigrants “unfortunate.”

via Trust.org

Boner Candidate #3: BEND OVER FOREIGNERS

Anyone entering China will be subject to a mandatory anal swab for Covid-19. The Chinese government that this is due to the accuracy of the tests compared to normal throat swabs.

via The New York Post

Round Two

Boner Candidate #1: COLLEGE CAMPUS STUDENT SAFETY IS NOT… SHOULD NOT BE… A POLITICAL ISSUE.

A bill passed through the senate meant to improve the safety of campus security was gutted of it’s most important feature, a commission of students meant to keep the campus security in check.

via The Salt Lake Tribune

Boner Candidate #2: MORE ZOOM PORN

Even in 2021, people are still Zoom-bombing students with pornographic videos. This time the victim was a Florida high-school.

via Click Orlando

Boner Candidate #3: THE ONLY PROBLEM? WE RAN OUT OF BEER.

Two friends require rescue from the coast guard after their intoxicated mattress adventure floats out into the sea.

via The Irish Sun