Boner Fight for March 3, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: CAN A VACCINE BE MORALLY COMPROMISED

The Archdiocese of New Orleans has advised Catholics not to take the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, saying it is morally wrong due to its’ link of an abortion driven cell line. They approve the other two vaccine’s because they are less connected to stem cells. via Charlotte Observer

Boner Candidate #2: LYIN’ TED CRUZ

Senator Ted Cruz lies to the media about why he and his republican cohorts voted against confirming Judge Merrick Garland as the next Attorney General of Texas, and then is called out. via National Memo