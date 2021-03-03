Boner of the Day for March 3, 2021

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: SHE STOLE MY GOAT….AND PAINTED IT

Atlanta woman Erica Marie Farmer stole her neighbors goat and painted it to show her child. She was arrested for animal cruelty and theft of property. via WSVN

Boner Candidate #2: CAN A VACCINE BE MORALLY COMPROMISED

The Archdiocese of New Orleans has advised Catholics not to take the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, saying it is morally wrong due to its’ link of an abortion driven cell line. They approve the other two vaccine’s because they are less connected to stem cells. via Charlotte Observer

Boner Candidate #3: THE SHAMAN IS AN ARTIST AND A WORK IN PROGRESS

In his court case Jacob A. Chansley aka the Viking Trump Supporter, stated that he has reconsidered his alliance to Trump due to the pardon of Lil’ Wayne. He and his attorney’s are also showing his artwork in court. via Conversations Indy 100

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: SITTING ON A DEAD HORSE

Irish horse racer Gordon Elliot is banned from racing while the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board looks into a photo found of him sitting on a Dead Horse smiling with a peace sign.

Boner Candidate #2: LYIN’ TED CRUZ

Senator Ted Cruz lies to the media about why he and his republican cohorts voted against confirming Judge Merrick Garland as the next Attorney General of Texas, and then is called out. via National Memo

Boner Candidate #3: ADMIRAL JACKSON

The DOD sent out a report describing Trump Doctor Ronny Jackson as a horrible coworker & boss, who is inappropriate with female coworkers and is a bit of a drunk. via Slate