Boner of the Day for March 3, 2021

ROUND ONE
Boner Candidate #1: SHE STOLE MY GOAT….AND PAINTED IT
Atlanta woman Erica Marie Farmer stole her neighbors goat and painted it to show her child. She was arrested for animal cruelty and theft of property. via WSVN
Boner Candidate #2: CAN A VACCINE BE MORALLY COMPROMISED
The Archdiocese of New Orleans has advised Catholics not to take the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, saying it is morally wrong due to its’ link of an abortion driven cell line. They approve the other two vaccine’s because they are less connected to stem cells. via Charlotte Observer
Boner Candidate #3: THE SHAMAN IS AN ARTIST AND A WORK IN PROGRESS
In his court case Jacob A. Chansley aka the Viking Trump Supporter, stated that he has reconsidered his alliance to Trump due to the pardon of Lil’ Wayne. He and his attorney’s are also showing his artwork in court. via Conversations Indy 100
ROUND TWO
Boner Candidate #1: SITTING ON A DEAD HORSE
Irish horse racer Gordon Elliot is banned from racing while the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board looks into a photo found of him sitting on a Dead Horse smiling with a peace sign.
Boner Candidate #2: LYIN’ TED CRUZ
Senator Ted Cruz lies to the media about why he and his republican cohorts voted against confirming Judge Merrick Garland as the next Attorney General of Texas, and then is called out. via National Memo
Boner Candidate #3: ADMIRAL JACKSON
The DOD sent out a report describing Trump Doctor Ronny Jackson as a horrible coworker & boss, who is inappropriate with female coworkers and is a bit of a drunk. via Slate
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.