Boner Fight for March 2, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: I AM SPEECHLESS
Officials say that someone in Magna UT set a dog on fire and let it loose on I-80. When it was found the dog was able to still walk on its own but suffered 2nd degree burns to it’s face, head and ears. via Fox 13 News
Boner Candidate #2: DIMPLE DELL NAZIS
Saturday Sandy City Police said that a swastika was found inside the bathroom at Dimple Dale Park. Former legislator Patrice Arent tweeted a photo of the damage. via Fox 13 News
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.