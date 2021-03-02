Boner Fight for March 2, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: I AM SPEECHLESS

Officials say that someone in Magna UT set a dog on fire and let it loose on I-80. When it was found the dog was able to still walk on its own but suffered 2nd degree burns to it’s face, head and ears. via Fox 13 News

Boner Candidate #2: DIMPLE DELL NAZIS

Saturday Sandy City Police said that a swastika was found inside the bathroom at Dimple Dale Park. Former legislator Patrice Arent tweeted a photo of the damage. via Fox 13 News