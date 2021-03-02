Boner of the Day for March 2, 2021

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: NO ENRY

Officials in Maldon England posted photos to social media to make light of the misspelling of “NO ENTRY” on a road outside of a parking garage in the city center. The people of the town noticed quickly that there was no “T” in entry so it read “NO ENRY” via UPI

Boner Candidate #2: I AM SPEECHLESS

Officials say that someone in Magna UT set a dog on fire and let it loose on I-80. When it was found the dog was able to still walk on its own but suffered 2nd degree burns to it’s face, head and ears. via Fox 13 News

Boner Candidate #3: WHAT? IT’S A SANDWICH…A SAUSAGE SANDWICH

A video came out showing Gov. Andrew Cuomo challenging Beth Cefalu, a News Channel 9 reporter to “eat the whole sausage” in front of him at the 2016 New York State Fair has resurfaced amid allegations that the governor sexually harassed his former staffers. via NY Post

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: AT LEAST HE IS CONSISTENT

Travis Baker, Stafford County resident, was arrested a second time an hour and a half after being released on bond for a previous DUI that he received earlier that morning. via Fox News

Boner Candidate #2: DIMPLE DELL NAZIS

Saturday Sandy City Police said that a swastika was found inside the bathroom at Dimple Dale Park. Former legislator Patrice Arent tweeted a photo of the damage. via Fox 13 News

Boner Candidate #3: THE OLD MANNEQUIN/PASSENGER DODGE

A driver in California was pulled over while driving in the HOV lane. Once pulled over the officer discovered that the passenger was nothing but a very realistic dummy. via UPI