3 Bit Gamer with Johnathan Deesing for March 2, 2021

Posted on

Maquette (PS4, PS5, PC) – out now

    • First person puzzle game in a Russian doll world in which every object and building is simultaneously tiny and huge
    • One character voiced by Bryce Dallas Howard

It Takes Two (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox X, PC) – March 26

    • A couple in a struggling relationship are turned into dolls and forced to work together to change back
    • Co-operative game only – no single player option
    • Feels and looks like a Pixar film in video game format

Monster Hunter Rise (Switch) – March 26

    • Explore all over a crazy beautiful world hunting and trapping gigantic monsters
    • Introduces a new creature called a palamute, which you can ride

Evil Genius 2: World Domination (PC) – March 30

    • Real time strategy/simulation game in which you play a Bond-eque villain trying to take over the world
    • Build a secret lair on a tropical island while maintaining a casino as a front
    • Build up your base, train minions, complete missions
    • The long desired sequel to 2004’s Evil Genius.

Comments
