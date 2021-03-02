3 Bit Gamer with Johnathan Deesing for March 2, 2021

Maquette (PS4, PS5, PC) – out now
-
- First person puzzle game in a Russian doll world in which every object and building is simultaneously tiny and huge
- One character voiced by Bryce Dallas Howard
It Takes Two (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox X, PC) – March 26
-
- A couple in a struggling relationship are turned into dolls and forced to work together to change back
- Co-operative game only – no single player option
- Feels and looks like a Pixar film in video game format
Monster Hunter Rise (Switch) – March 26
-
- Explore all over a crazy beautiful world hunting and trapping gigantic monsters
- Introduces a new creature called a palamute, which you can ride
Evil Genius 2: World Domination (PC) – March 30
-
- Real time strategy/simulation game in which you play a Bond-eque villain trying to take over the world
- Build a secret lair on a tropical island while maintaining a casino as a front
- Build up your base, train minions, complete missions
- The long desired sequel to 2004’s Evil Genius.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.