X96 I.P.O. | February 28, 2021

X96’S Inital Public Offereing : A full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien
- Almost Monday “Live Forever”
- Dayglow “Close to You”
- Mike Shinoda “Happy Endings”
- AJR “Way Less Sad”
- Orson Wilds “Stand Up”
- Porter Robinson “Look at the Sky”
- Mansionair “More”
- Jawny “Sabotage”
- Death From Above 1979 “One + One”
- Kennyhoopla featuring Travis Barker “Estella”
- Leetham “New Life”
- nothing, nowhere “Fake Friend”
- Weeer “Aloo Gobi”
- The Strumbellas “Greatest Enemy”
- Lilhuddy “The Eulogy of You and Me”
