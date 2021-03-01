News

X96 I.P.O. | February 28, 2021

X96’S Inital Public Offereing : A full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien

  • Almost Monday “Live Forever”
  • Dayglow “Close to You”
  • Mike Shinoda “Happy Endings”
  • AJR “Way Less Sad”
  • Orson Wilds “Stand Up”
  • Porter Robinson “Look at the Sky”
  • Mansionair “More”
  • Jawny “Sabotage”
  • Death From Above 1979 “One + One”
  • Kennyhoopla featuring Travis Barker “Estella”
  • Leetham “New Life”
  • nothing, nowhere “Fake Friend”
  • Weeer “Aloo Gobi”
  • The Strumbellas “Greatest Enemy”
  • Lilhuddy “The Eulogy of You and Me”

