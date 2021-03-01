Geek News on the Radio for March 1st, 2021

Superman’s reboot will be written by Ta-Nehisi Coates.

It’s entirely possible that this next Superman could be the racial justice hero he was always meant to be!

Via The Hollywood Reporter

The next ‘Blue Beetle’ will be DC’s first Latino superhero movie

The movie is set to be produced by Angel Manuel Soto, and it will be focused on the 2006 Blue Beetle ‘Jaime Reyes.’

Via NBC News

Disney’s Magic Kingdom is getting a TV universe

Ronald D. Moore has plans for multiple projects that each exist within the same universe together.

Via Variety

Netflix will be the home of the ‘Terminator’ anime

While it’s too early to give plot details, Netflix will be working with both Skydance and Production I.G.

Via Variety