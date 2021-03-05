Boner Fight for March 5th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: HERE IN TEXAS WE BELIEVE IN THE CODE OF CHIVALRY

A Texas school had an assignment about medieval chivalry which instructed women to ‘obey their superiors’ and clean after them.

via Star Telegram

Boner Candidate #2: LOOSE SOME WEIGHT AND BE PRETTY FOR YOUR MAN

A pastor from the First General Baptist church has been out on leave for his blatantly sexist sermon about marriage and women’s appearances. He suggested that women need to loose wait, and submit to the desires of their husbands.

via Kansas City