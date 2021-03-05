Boner of the Day for March 5th, 2021

Round One

Boner Candidate #1: DO BOYS GET SENT HOME IF THEY ARE TOO DISTRACTING?

A 17 year-old girl attended school wearing a white turtleneck and a black knee-length dress. A teacher deemed the outfit too distracting and she was sent home in tears before her father complained about the situation on Facebook.

via Filter Free Parents

Boner Candidate #2: HEY SALT LAKE COUNTY… YOU ELECTED HIM

Salt Lake County Council member Dave Alvord went on a charged Facebook rant the other day. He primarily complained about transgender, and bisexual people including statements like: “there are no males, no females … we have no children, and simply have new humans arrive in labs and immediately put into a school for collectivism and indoctrination.”

via The Salt Lake Tribune

Boner Candidate #3: HERE IN TEXAS WE BELIEVE IN THE CODE OF CHIVALRY

A Texas school had an assignment about medieval chivalry which instructed women to ‘obey their superiors’ and clean after them.

via Star Telegram

Round Two

Boner Candidate #1: HOW DID YOU GET THAT GUN INTO THE JAIL?

A Missouri women was jailed, and successfully (for a few days) smuggled a handgun into the jail with her before it was discovered by guards.

via The Smoking Gun

Boner Candidate #2: LOOSE SOME WEIGHT AND BE PRETTY FOR YOUR MAN

A pastor from the First General Baptist church has been out on leave for his blatantly sexist sermon about marriage and women’s appearances. He suggested that women need to loose wait, and submit to the desires of their husbands.

via Kansas City

Boner Candidate #3: CLASS. IT’S TIME FOR OUR SLAVE WRITING ASSIGNMENT

A Mississippi school recently included a controversial activity to teach students about slavery. The idea was for students to write fake letters to a fictional African from the perspective of a slave to gain empathy for those slaves.

via Herald Mail Media