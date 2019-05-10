Boner Fight for May 10th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1:HOW ABOUT WE JUST HAVE MEN GET VASECTOMIES?

A strict abortion law that could be enacted in Georgia at the start of 2020 would pose hardships on women who don’t know they are pregnant by six weeks or can’t see a medical provider within the legal time frame, doctors and activists say. It also would force women to report rape or sex abuse to the police before they can get an abortion — a process women’s rights activists say revictimizes them. The state’s “fetal heartbeat” abortion bill, which Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to sign by May 12, bans women from getting abortions after a heartbeat is detected, or about six weeks into pregnancy. The bill has stirred up opposition among Democratic lawmakers and abortion advocates, who claim that it attacks women’s rights. The current state law allows abortions up to the 20th week of pregnancy. As of 2014, there were 17 abortion clinics in Georgia,according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights.

“The reality is that when we say that this is a de facto ban, it’s because it happens before most women even know they are pregnant,” said Staci Fox, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Southeast Advocates. “Let’s not pretend that this is anything but an all-out ban, an all-out assault on women’s health care.”

Boner Candidate #2: A LITTLE EUTHANASIA DRUG WON’T HURT THE PUPPY.

More than a year ago, the ABC7 Iteam broke an investigation that upended the pet food industry. After months of sophisticated lab tests, they discovered the euthanasia drug, pentobarbital, in pet food. The FDA immediately launched an investigation, which is still ongoing. But even while in the FDA’s cross-hairs, a major pet food ingredient supplier was still pushing out product containing pentobarbital. In a warning letter from the FDA to pet food ingredient supplier, JBS-MOPAC, six inspections are outlined at the JBS rendering facility in Souderton, Pennsylvania, between March and October of last year, all in the wake of our investigation. The FDA found “significant violations” including the presence of the euthanasia drug pentobarbital in the company’s animal fat and tallow products on multiple occasions. Despite promises to the FDA to clean up its supply chain and procedures, the FDA concludes that the company “failed to identify and exclude raw materials and ingredients containing pentobarbital.”