Boner Fight for May 19th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: OKAY. WHAT HAPPENED TO THE CHICKENS THEN?
The 2020 election was once again attacked for being a ‘fraud’ and simply being ‘political theater’ by the Republican-controlled Maricopa County Board of Supervisors. Specifically, the board claims that republican ballots were torn up, and fed to chickens.
Boner Candidate #2: WELL JOE I WISH YOU WOULD BE SILENT
Joe Rogan has once again achieved his goal of being a disillusioned radio host with equally uninformed statements. This time, he claimed that ‘woke culture’ would silence straight white men.
