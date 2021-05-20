Boner of The Day for May 20,2021

ROUND ONE
Boner Candidate #1: NO APOLOGY NECESSARY
Herriman choir teacher apologizes for offering a reward for students who get the COVID Vaccine. via Fox 13 Now
Boner Candidate #2: We don’t know what critical race theory is. We don’t know if it exists in Utah schools. Rather than finding out, we’re against it because we got a bunch of e-mails.
Protests over critical race theory on the house floor as the Democrats stage a walk out. via Fox 13 Now
Boner Candidate #3: 24 PACK OF SODA GOT THE DROP ON ME.
Man accidentally shoots himself in the leg while picking up a case of soda. via channel 8 news
ROUND TWO
Boner Candidate #1: WHICH HE JUST HAPPENED TO HAVE ON HAND
A man in South Carolina threw a bucket of urine on his partner during an argument they were having about favors. via The Smoking Gun
Boner Candidate #2: THE KANAB COUGHER
Robert Brissette was arrested for threats of violence for coughing on BLM protestors. via Fox 13 Now
Boner Candidate #3: I’LL MAKE HER BE MY BRIDE DAMN IT
A Man charged with kidnapping for holding his girlfriend hostage until she “makes the right decision” and agrees to marry him. via Salt Lake Tribune
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.