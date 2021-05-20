Boner of The Day for May 20,2021

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: NO APOLOGY NECESSARY

Herriman choir teacher apologizes for offering a reward for students who get the COVID Vaccine. via Fox 13 Now

Boner Candidate #2: We don’t know what critical race theory is. We don’t know if it exists in Utah schools. Rather than finding out, we’re against it because we got a bunch of e-mails.

Protests over critical race theory on the house floor as the Democrats stage a walk out. via Fox 13 Now

Boner Candidate #3: 24 PACK OF SODA GOT THE DROP ON ME.

Man accidentally shoots himself in the leg while picking up a case of soda. via channel 8 news

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: WHICH HE JUST HAPPENED TO HAVE ON HAND

A man in South Carolina threw a bucket of urine on his partner during an argument they were having about favors. via The Smoking Gun

Boner Candidate #2: THE KANAB COUGHER

Robert Brissette was arrested for threats of violence for coughing on BLM protestors. via Fox 13 Now

Boner Candidate #3: I’LL MAKE HER BE MY BRIDE DAMN IT

A Man charged with kidnapping for holding his girlfriend hostage until she “makes the right decision” and agrees to marry him. via Salt Lake Tribune