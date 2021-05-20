Sean Means Movie Review for May 20, 2021

Artsies

New Order – Mexican revolutionary thriller – Megaplex Valley Fair – 3 1/2 stars

A large elaborate wedding turns into a violent coup. via IMDB

Director: Michel Franco

Starring: Naian González Norvind, Fernando Cuautle, Diego Boneta

Fartsies

Dream Horse – inspirational horse-racing drama – theaters – 3 stars

Dream Alliance is an unlikely race horse bred by small-town Welsh bartender Jan Vokes. via IMDB

Director: Euros Lyn

Starring: Toni Collette, Damian Lewis, Siân Phillips