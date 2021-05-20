Sean Means Movie Review for May 20, 2021

Artsies
New Order – Mexican revolutionary thriller – Megaplex Valley Fair – 3 1/2 stars
A large elaborate wedding turns into a violent coup. via IMDB
Director: Michel Franco
Starring: Naian González Norvind, Fernando Cuautle, Diego Boneta
Fartsies
Dream Horse – inspirational horse-racing drama – theaters – 3 stars
Dream Alliance is an unlikely race horse bred by small-town Welsh bartender Jan Vokes. via IMDB
Director: Euros Lyn
Starring: Toni Collette, Damian Lewis, Siân Phillips
