Sean Means Movie Review for May 20, 2021

New Order – Mexican revolutionary thriller – Megaplex Valley Fair – 3 1/2 stars

A large elaborate wedding turns into a violent coup. via IMDB

Director: Michel Franco

Starring: Naian González Norvind, Fernando Cuautle, Diego Boneta

 Fartsies

 Dream Horse – inspirational horse-racing drama – theaters – 3 stars

Dream Alliance is an unlikely race horse bred by small-town Welsh bartender Jan Vokes. via IMDB

Director: Euros Lyn

Starring: Toni Collette, Damian Lewis, Siân Phillips

