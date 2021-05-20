Boner Fight for May 20, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: We don’t know what critical race theory is. We don’t know if it exists in Utah schools. Rather than finding out, we’re against it because we got a bunch of e-mails.
Protests over critical race theory on the house floor as the Democrats stage a walk out. via Fox 13 Now
Boner Candidate #2: I’LL MAKE HER BE MY BRIDE DAMN IT
A Man charged with kidnapping for holding his girlfriend hostage until she “makes the right decision” and agrees to marry him. via Salt Lake Tribune
