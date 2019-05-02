Boner Fight for May 2nd, 2019

Candidate #1: GRAVEY

A Des Moines man is accused of having child pornography on his computer. Police say Robert Watson took his computer into a repair shop in August of 2018 where employees found the explicit images. According to court documents, Watson brought the computer to a repair shop because he had spilled gravy on it, rendering it unusable. He purchased a new computer and asked employees to transfer his old files to his new computer. During the process, employees found multiple images they believe contained child pornography. Both computers were collected by police as evidence. Watson is in the Polk County Jail.

Candidate #2: YOU VIOLATED COMPANY POLICY.

Charlene Lust says she has no doubt that what she saw in a Macomb County auto plant in February was a noose. Seeing the rope hanging in an area where she was coming to help a coworker clean up, Lust said she was overcome by a feeling of sadness. “I literally almost fainted. I’ve never seen one,” Lust said from her living room on Detroit’s west side this month. “When I saw the noose, I was like stuck.” She snapped a photo of the rope, which she believes was left as a message to African Americans like her, in the area of the plant’s paint shop. It reminded her of the day in 2015 she helped nab a pedophile, an action that garnered her a civilian citation from the Warren Police Department.

