BONER CANDIDATE #1: WIPE OFF THAT MAKE-UP OR YOU WON’T BE ABLE TO DRIVE

A transgender woman said she was publicly humiliated when an employee at the Utah Driver License Division forced her to remove her makeup before taking the photo for her license. According to FOX 13, Jaydee Dolinar went to the Fairpark Driver License Office on Wednesday to replace her license. She was allowed to have her picture taken and then filled out the paperwork. An employee helping her then left and a supervisor told Dolinar she would have to remove her makeup because the gender on her license didn't match how she was presenting, making it difficult for facial recognition software to pick up her face. "Just being a member of the trans community, I'm used to discrimination on a daily basis unfortunately," Dolinar told FOX 13's Lauren Steinbrecher. The supervisor said state policy was the reason, but could not cite the specific policy, instead shrugging her shoulders at Dolinar. Dolinar was given hand sanitizer and paper towels to scrub off her makeup, which she had to do in the middle of the office. Dolinar said the hand sanitizer didn't really work, smearing her makeup and stinging her eyes.

BONER CANDIDATE #2: I JUST LOVE FRAT BOYS

Syracuse University suspended all social activities at fraternities for the rest of the semester on Sunday, after a string of racist and anti-Semitic incidents that have roiled campus, prompting student protests, boycotts and sit-ins. At least 10 racist incidents have been reported this month at Syracuse University or close to its campus, including a swastika drawn in a dorm hall and other vandalism featuring racial slurs targeting black and Asian people. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has directed state agencies to investigate the hate speech. The announcement on Sunday morning came after a group of students, including members of a fraternity, accosted a female African-American student on Saturday night, using a racial slur. The university has identified the students involved in the altercation, which was caught on video, and suspended the fraternity, Alpha Chi Rho. The university said it would continue to investigate the incident and would discipline the students to the "full extent of the law." "While only one fraternity may have been involved in this particular incident, given recent history, all fraternities must come together with the university community to reflect upon how to prevent recurrence of such seriously troubling behavior," Kent Syverud, the university's chancellor, said in a statement on Sunday.