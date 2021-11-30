Boner Fight for November 30th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: I REMEMBER WHEN SHE WAS A RESPECTED JOURNALIST

Once respected, and presumably competent journalist Lara Logan publicly compared America’s infectious disease expert Dr. Fauci, to Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor who earned the name “Angel of Death.”

via The Daily Beast

Boner Candidate #2: THERE’S NO TALKIN’ YOURSELF OUT OF THIS ONE CHRIS.

Andrew Cuomo’s brother Chris Cuomo of CNN helped manipulate the press in order to deflect the many accusations of sexual assault against former Governor Andrew Cuomo. In addition to Chris Cuomo, multiple people were working together on a team to defend Andrew Cuomo. Chris Cuomo even shared a fabricated secondhand tip that suggested that one of the women was lying.

via The New York Times