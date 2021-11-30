Boner of the Day for November 30th, 2021

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: WHAT THE STORY DOESN’T SAY IS SOME ASS HAT PUT THEM THERE.

Three kittens were found, and rescued from a storm drain.

via Fox News

Boner Candidate #2: IDIOTS ARE BUYING WHAT SHE IS SELLING

Stephanie Matto, star from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star, shared that she’s made ~45,000 in the course of two days just by selling fart videos.

via Screen Rant

Boner Candidate #3: I REMEMBER WHEN SHE WAS A RESPECTED JOURNALIST

Once respected, and presumably competent journalist Lara Logan publicly compared America’s infectious disease expert Dr. Fauci, to Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor who earned the name “Angel of Death.”

via The Daily Beast

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: SHE NEEDED AN EXTRA KICK

A man in Cache County Utah was charged after drugging his girlfriend by secretly slipping meth into his ex-girlfriend’s coffee.

via Fox News

Boner Candidate #2: IF YOU WARM UP YER AMMO IT WORKS BETTER

A fire was started in a South Carolina assisted living community because someone was storing live ammunition in a toaster oven.

via The State

Boner Candidate #3: THERE’S NO TALKIN’ YOURSELF OUT OF THIS ONE CHRIS.

Andrew Cuomo’s brother Chris Cuomo of CNN helped manipulate the press in order to deflect the many accusations of sexual assault against former Governor Andrew Cuomo. In addition to Chris Cuomo, multiple people were working together on a team to defend Andrew Cuomo. Chris Cuomo even shared a fabricated secondhand tip that suggested that one of the women was lying.

via The New York Times