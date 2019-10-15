Boner Fight for October 15th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: HE WAS SELF TAUGHT

SALT LAKE CITY — It was 2018 when Robert Arias realized his vision was faltering. Much appeared blurry to the 35-year-old laborer from West Valley City, and he struggled to see at night. Arias also has diabetes, which can lead to cataracts. A doctor recommended surgery. So he went to a free medical clinic in Salt Lake City, where a volunteer ophthalmologist quietly made an offer, his attorneys allege: The doctor said he would perform the cataract surgery at his Holladay practice, ahead of the clinic’s one- to two-year wait time. And he charged $800 — a fraction of the typical price tag. Now, after what he alleges was a string of botched surgeries from Dr. Paul Wade Wyatt, Arias is blind in his right eye. He and his wife are now suing Wyatt in Salt Lake City’s 3rd District Court. Arias, who is undocumented and originally from the Dominican Republic, paid in cash, according to the lawsuit filed Monday. He did not know that state regulators had prohibited the doctor from performing any surgeries almost two years earlier, or that Wyatt had surrendered his license in other states. Read More

Boner Candidate #2: KENTUCKY, SYRIA, WHAT’S THE DIFF?

ABC issued a correction and apology Monday for reportedly using video from a Kentucky gun range while falsely claiming it depicted a fierce battle between Syrian Kurds and Turkish forces. The network aired the footage on Sunday night and Monday morning, framing it as battlefield video, when, in fact, it appears to be from a night gun demonstration at the Knob Creek Gun Range in West Point, Kentucky. The footage first aired on Sunday’s “World News Tonight” as anchor Tom Llamas claimed it showed a Turkish attack on a group of Kurdish civilians in a Syrian border town. The chyron beneath the video read: “CRISIS IN SYRIA. ISIS prisoners escape as death toll rises in attack.” “CORRECTION: We’ve taken down video that aired on “World News Tonight” Sunday and “Good Morning America” this morning that appeared to be from the Syrian border immediately after questions were raised about its accuracy,” the network tweeted. “ABC News regrets the error.” “Good Morning America” also tweeted out a correction on Monday that was identical to the one released by “World News Tonight.” Read More