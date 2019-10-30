Boner Fight for October 30th, 2019

BONER CANDIDATE #1: DID YOU KNOW THE OBAMACARE WEBSITE COST MORE THAN TRUMP’S WALL?

Eric Trump, U.S. President Donald Trump’s second-eldest son, has a large presence on Instagram, with 1 million followers. So his posts have a wide reach, including those that contain inaccurate information. In early September 2019, Eric Trump published a post on Instagram with a quote attributed to actor and comedian Tim Allen, stating that the 45th president’s promised border wall will cost less than the website for Obamacare, referencing the site used to administer the health care policy of President Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama. The exact source of this quote is unclear, but it does not appear to have originated with “Home Improvement” star Allen. The quote has been on social media, in the form of various memes, since at least January 2019. The earliest version we found was posted to a pro-Trump Facebook page on Jan. 27. Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #2: BAN BLACK CLOTHING…THAT’LL SOLVE THE PROBLEM

Imagine a world where you couldn’t wear black. Where would that leave the beatniks and the goths? The Audrey Hepburn wannabes? Where would it leave the fashion folk, and all the social and cultural groups that have seized on the color as an identifier thanks to its long-term associations with … well, take your pick … darkness, existential angst, artistic endeavor, intimidation, obscurity, rigor, efficiency, mystery, depression and sophistication? Where would it leave the protesters? This is perhaps a more apropos question. After all, it is the pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong who have become known most recently for wearing black as they take a stand against the attempts of the Chinese government to make their region less semiautonomous. And it is those protesters who have become the target for a possible ban — at least, that’s the word on the street — on the import of black clothing from mainland China to Hong Kong. This follows an earlier ban, issued by the Hong Kong chief executive, on the wearing of face masks. According to the South China Morning Post, the no-black-imports edict was first issued in July but recently became more all encompassing. By banning the import of new garments — including black T-shirts, headbands and goggles — the government (or its minions; it’s hard to tell if the ban is in anticipation of the government’s wishes or reflects its actual wishes) is effectively trying to cut off protesters’ access to their uniform. Read More