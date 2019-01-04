Boner Fight January 4th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: WHEN JESUS SAID WE ARE ALL SINNERS, HE REALLY MEANT IT.

Evangelical leader Jerry Falwell Jr. said voters don’t choose a president based on a candidate’s morals, saying that leaders should be elected based on policies. In an interview with The Washington Post published Tuesday, the Liberty University president was pressed about his support for President TrumpDonald John TrumpDOJ declines to take Arpaio fight to Supreme Court Canadian man arrested for trespassing at White House says he wanted to deliver Crown Royal to Trump Graham: Trump giving up on border wall fight would be the ‘end of his presidency’ MORE and asked whether it was “hypocritical” for evangelical leaders to support “a leader who has advocated violence and who has committed adultery and lies often?” “When Jesus said we’re all sinners, he really meant all of us, everybody. I don’t think you can choose a president based on their personal behavior,” Falwell said. “Because even if you choose the one that you think is the most decent — let’s say you decide Mitt RomneyWillard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyGraham: Trump giving up on border wall fight would be the ‘end of his presidency’ Comey defends Romney for ‘calling out’ Trump Romney says niece’s public criticism was more ‘civil’ than it would have been at Thanksgiving dinner MORE. Nobody could be a more decent human being, better family man. But there might be things that he’s done that we just don’t know about,” Falwell continued. “So you don’t choose a president based on how good they are; you choose a president based on what their policies are. That’s why I don’t think it’s hypocritical.”

Boner Candidate #2: WHAT’S LACKIN IN THIS SOCIAL MEDIA CHALLENGE IS ANY COMMON SENSE AT ALL.

The infamous “No Lackin’ ” social media challenge has reportedly claimed its first life. Christian Estes-Johnson, 19, was fatally shot by his friend as the pair took part in the idiotic video craze — which involves brandishing a gun on camera in hopes of getting another person to pull out a weapon of their own. The two Houston teens were pointing loaded guns at each other when Este-Johnson’s pal, identified as 18-year-old Mohamed Alajil, accidentally fired off a single shot, according to the Houston Chronicle. The bullet struck Este-Johnson in the head and Alajil immediately fled, later telling his parents and cops that he was simply defending himself after a fight broke out between them. However, prosecutors said he later confessed to playing the “No Lackin’ Challenge.”