Boner Fight January 8th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: IF YOU’RE A MAN HAVING A ROUGH TIME; BLAME WOMEN.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson believes that women who are financially successful are contributing to the decline of men across the country, according to a recent segment on his program.

On Wednesday evening, Carlson described questionable trends using supposed studies that he did not cite or name on his show, saying that higher-earning women were emasculating men across the country. As “manufacturing and [other] male-dominated” industries went on the decline, Carlson asserted, schools, hospitals and other “traditionally” female-dominant roles went on the rise. “[I]n many areas, women suddenly made more than men,” Carlson said. He also claimed that alcohol and drug abuse were higher in areas where women were outperforming men, adding that there were “higher incarceration rates” in these places too, without providing specific data to support his point. As a result, Carlson went on to say, women earning more created societal problems for the next generation.

Boner Candidate #2:

NO GOOD DEED GOES UNPUNISHED.

GREELEY, Colo. – A Greeley good Samaritan stopped to help a woman stranded on the side of the road, but ended up getting robbed. During the heist, his puppy was stolen. “He was so cute,” Neal Hefty said of his 10-week-old Siberian husky-German shepherd mix. Neal Hefty couldn’t wait to surprise his wife with the dog. “Right away, I named him Patch because he has a gray patch right there on his left cheek,” Hefty told KDVR.