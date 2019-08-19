Boner of the Day for August 19, 2019

In a string of attacks, Laziz Kitchen has faced its third account of vandalism targeting the Pride flag that hangs front and center of the restaurant’s doors. Moudi Sbeity, the owner of the restaurant, shared surveillance video of the incident that took place Friday night. Sbeity noticed the Pride flag had been cut when arriving at work on Saturday morning. The video he shared shows one individual entering the premise about an hour after the restaurant closed at 10 p.m. The restaurant was attacked 6 months ago in February. The difference this time is now Sbeity had the installed cameras. Read More Take Our Poll

ROUND TWO

BONER CANDIDATE #1: ALL WE COULD DO WAS TACKLE HIM

The grieving partner of a woman shot dead in the El Paso Walmart massacre had his SUV stolen and vandalized after her funeral. Antonio Basco made headlines last week when he invited strangers to attend his long-time partner Margie Reckard's funeral on Friday given they had very few family members left who could help him mourn. The 63-year-old was one of 22 people killed when a gunman opened fire at a Walmart on August 3. Thousands of strangers turned up to attend Reckard's funeral and watched on as Basco buried his companion of 22 years. Antonio Basco's SUV was damaged in El Paso, Texas some time after he buried his longtime partner Margie Reckard who was killed in the Walmart massacre. Now adding to his grief, it has since emerged that Basco's SUV was stolen and badly damaged some time after the funeral.

BONER CANDIDATE #2: A MAN’S GOT A RIGHT TO MAKE A LIVING

Firefighters who responded to a fire at a Longmont business late Saturday night encountered a suspect still inside the building setting fires, according to a release from the Longmont Police Department (LPD). Crews were called to Budget Home Supply on Boston Avenue about 11:30 p.m. Saturday. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke inside. Firefighters entered the building and found multiple fire starts, the release states. While extinguishing the fires, they found a man inside the building. Firefighters subdued him and took him out of the building "This was a first for us," said Longmont Chief of Fire Jerrod Vanlandingham. "You don't typically expect to encounter an arsonist lighting fires at the time you are trying to extinguish them.

BONER CANDIDATE #3: AN OUTPOURING OF LOVE AND LARCENY

A New York Cit condo owner has been busted for converting one apartment unit into nine separate units to rent out for as much as $600 a month. Landlord Xue Ping Ni had split his 634-square-foot condo in half horizontally, creating a new floor between the fourth and fifth, to rent out to 11 tenants on Manhattan's Lower East Side that had ceilings as low as 4 1/2 feet. The units at 165 Henry Street were raided and shut down Wednesday by the city's Department of Buildings and Ni was fined more than $144,000 for failing to have sprinklers and proper electrical, structural and plumbing permits. In one photo, a city inspector is seen on his knees in order to enter the micro unit. Manhattan Councilman Ben Kallos said it was a scene that resembled the 1999 indie film Being John Malkovich, which depicted a 7th 1/2 floor in a Manhattan office.