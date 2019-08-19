Bill Frost TV for August 19th, 2019

13 Reasons Why (Season 3 Premiere, Friday Aug 23, Netflix)

America’s favorite teen suicide drama is back, and we’ll finally learn why Hanna took her own life. Or not — there’s still another season to go.

On Becoming a God in Central Florida (Series Debut, Sunday Aug 25, Showtime)

Kirsten Dunst stars as a Florida water-park worker who becomes involved in with cult-like multilevel marketing company. Florida? Should be Utah. The Affair (Season 5 Premiere, Sunday Aug 25, Showtime) https://youtu.be/JN1RuDZhCYE Maura Tierney and Dominic West continue yelling and acting hard for a final season. Reminder: Dominic West was The Wire — The Wire, people!

Ballers (Season 5 Premiere, Sunday Aug 25, HBO)

Sportsball Entourage returns for a fifth season of bling porn, with Dwayne Johnson, Rob Corddry, jacked athletes, hot models and, for some reason, Russell Brand.

Power (Season 6 Premiere, Sunday Aug 25, Starz)

50 Cent’s nightclubs n’ drugs crime drama is the biggest show on Starz. Not American Gods — this. Sure, makes total sense.