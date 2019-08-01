Boner of the Day for August 1st, 2019

Round One

Boner Candidate #1: ENDORSED BY THE BEST.

As Mario Lopez has come under fire for his controversial comments about raising transgender children, many conservatives, including Donald Trump Jr, have come out in support of the Access host and his remarks. Lopez appeared on Candace Owens’ podcast in June month and suggested that it was ‘dangerous’ for the parents of transgender children to support their offspring’s transition. The father-of-two issued an apology on Wednesday, calling his own words ‘ignorant and insensitive’ and saying: ‘I now have a deeper understanding of how hurtful they were.’ Many have come out and said they don’t believe Lopez had anything to apologize for. ‘I literally can’t see anything wrong with what Mario Lopez said here that would cause the Outrage Mob try to destroy him,’ Don Jr wrote on Twitter. ‘He was as reasonable and accepting as anyone could be but because he may have had doubts about letting a 3 Year Old make a permanent decision hes killed? (sic).’ Read More

Boner Candidate #2: ANOTHER CHIHUAHUA NAPPING.

A woman is accused of stealing a dog from a man who collapsed after having a seizure in a Colorado convenience store and later died, police said Wednesday. The 59-year-old victim, who had been feeling ill, walked his Chihuahua to the 7-Eleven store at 1650 N. Main St. in Longmont on Tuesday night. Police said the man suffered a seizure while at the store and was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Surveillance video from the store shows the unidentified woman leading the man’s dog from the scene while officers and firefighters responded. Police said the family does not know the woman and officials have not been contacted regarding the dog. Police are asking for the dog to be returned. Read More

Boner Candidate #3: IT WAS A BIG GAME KILL.

He said it was a “big game kill,” something usually associated with the controversial, sometimes illegal sport of hunting large wildlife in Africa — lions, elephants, leopards and rhinoceroses. But the photos Michael Garcia posted to Instagram were decidedly not big game. They were of a baby deer, a fawn that Garcia had just allowed his dog to kill near the Conejos River in southern Colorado, which flows into the Rio Grande. Based on its size and markings, the fawn was no more than a month or two old, not old enough to be foraging on its own. But after the kill, Garcia, 36, skinned the baby deer and displayed the hide and bones for a photo, which he also posted on Instagram. It was that photo, and its caption praising the kill, that provoked the strongest reaction on social media. Colorado Parks and Wildlife charged Garcia on July 23 with allowing his dog to harass wildlife, the illegal taking of wildlife and illegal possession of wildlife — all misdemeanors, according to Rick Basagoitia, the region’s wildlife manager at CPW. Basagoitia said it’s not difficult to violate a wildlife law; the department’s binder of rules and regulations is two and a half inches thick. Read More

Round Two

Boner Candidate #1: A WELL DESERVED KICK TO THE CROTCH.

He has to admit — the warning signs were there. A man enjoying a day at the beach on Assateague Island, off the coast of Maryland, had his fun cut short after attempting to pet one of the park’s wild horses, in spite of multiple signs warning against interacting with the animals. The Assateague horse, also called the Chincoteague Pony, was just trying to mind its own business — and let the man in a Speedo know it was not interested in his advances by giving him a swift kick in the groin. The anonymous animal lover then collapsed before others nearby came to his aid. Footage of the incident shows a man approach the pony and reach his arm to its side, barely making contact with the animal before getting the message: Don’t touch me. Read More

Boner Candidate #2: I’M JUST A HAPPY GAL.

A woman busted for leaving her infant in the car as she allegedly downed two shots at a Texas bar could be seen beaming a bright smile in her mugshot. Samantha Grace Vaughan was grinning and sporting a gash on her forehead after her 2 a.m. arrest on Sunday for child endangerment charges outside of Trackside Night Club in Copperas Cove. Authorities had been dispatched to the nightspot when somebody called about a 1-year-old child left inside a running car, according to an arrest affidavit. Police found Vaughan’s infant sleeping in a safety seat in the back of the unlocked Buick, the records said. Copperas Cove police then found the child’s mom inside the bar. At first Vaughan told cops she simply stopped inside to go the bathroom, despite reeking of booze, the affidavit said. In addition to child endangerment, Vaughan was charged with resisting arrest and making a terroristic threat against a public servant. Read More

Boner Candidate #3: FOXY KNOXY…STRANGER THAN WE KNEW.

Amanda Knox had already married her partner when they set up a crowd funding appeal to raise cash for her dream wedding. Knox, 32, who spent four years in an Italian jail for the gruesome murder of British student Meredith Kercher before she was cleared, made a plea for cash this month, claiming she wanted the ‘best party ever’ with her husband Christopher Robinson. As a reward for giving money for the nuptials, which appeared to be space themed, donors were promised a copy of the couple’s love poems book The Cardio Tesseract. Knox, 32, who spent four years in an Italian jail for the gruesome murder of British student Meredith Kercher before she was cleared, made a plea for cash this month, claiming she wanted the ‘best party ever’ with her husband Christopher Robinson. In the brazen crowd-funding website devoted to the Knox Robinson Coalescence, they wrote: ‘Let’s face it, we don’t need any more stuff. ‘What we do need is help putting on the best party ever for our family and friends. ‘We weren’t expecting to be planning a wedding and Amanda’s first ever return trip to Italy at the same time. But we couldn’t pass up the opportunity.’With scant time to plan, we had to spend our wedding funds on this important journey.’ Read More