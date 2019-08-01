Sean Means Reviews Movies for August 1st, 2019

ARTSIES:

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am – 3 1/2 stars

This artful and intimate meditation on the legendary storyteller examines her life, her works and the powerful themes she has confronted throughout her literary career. Toni Morrison leads an assembly of her peers, critics and colleagues on an exploration of race, history, America and the human condition. Read More

Director: Timothy Greenfield-Sanders

Starring: Toni Morrison, Hilton Als, Oprah Winfrey

FARTSIES:

Round of Your Life – not screened

A young golf prodigy feels overwhelmed by his famous father and purposefully fails his tryout for his high school golf team, but is devastated when a car wreck puts his father into a coma. Blaming himself, the teenager works hard to earn a second chance on the team and by embracing the power of prayer, sets out to win a state title in his dad’s honor. Read More

Director: Dylan Thomas Ellis

Starring: Cole Allen, Ximena Alvarez, Suhail Arastu

Leo Da Vinci: Mission Mona Lisa – not screened

A young Leonardo Da Vinci is struggling with his incredible inventions, when a mysterious storyteller comes to town and speaks of a hidden treasure. Leo and his friends embark on an unforgettable adventure. Read more

Director: Sergio Manfio

Starring: Johnny Yong Bosch, Cherami Leigh, Bryce Papenbrook

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw – 2 1/2 stars

Ever since hulking lawman Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson), a loyal agent of America’s Diplomatic Security Service, and lawless outcast Shaw (Jason Statham), a former British military elite operative, first faced off in 2015’s Furious 7, the duo have swapped smack talk and body blows as they’ve tried to take each other down. But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton (Idris Elba) gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever–and bests a brilliant and fearless rogue MI6 agent (The Crown’s Vanessa Kirby), who just happens to be Shaw’s sister–these two sworn enemies will have to partner up to bring down the only guy who might be badder than themselves. Read More

Director: David Leitch

Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba

Opening next week:

— The Art of Racing in the Rain

— Brian Banks

— Dora and the Lost City of Gold

— Ecco

— The Kitchen

— Light of My Life

— The Peanut Butter Falcon

— Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

— Them That Follow