Boner of the Day for May 10th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: PLEASE KEEP YOUR CATS OUT OF THE WINDOW.
A cat lover has received a passive aggressive note on their front door asking them to get their cat out of the window. The cat parent, left astounded by the audacity of their neighbor, had to take to to social media to get a better understanding of what their doing wrong. The note read, “Can you please keep your cats out of the window? They are causing my dog to sit in the window and bark all day long. I work from home, so this is very difficult. Thanks.” The cat owner posted to Reddit, “I own my own home, and I have three cats (plus two new babies I found outside). Two of them love to sit in the window when it’s nice out. They do nothing but sleep. We keep the windows open as we don’t have AC yet.” One reddit user commented under the post, “I’m totally a dog person, but trying to make your neighbor discipline their cat for sitting in a window because you won’t discipline your dog for nuisance barking is SHEER INSANITY.”
Boner Candidate #2: HE’S JUST LIKE KING DAVID IN THE BIBLE
Some radicals are comparing Donald Trump to King David, in the sense that god can use a flawed person to do accomplish his plans. Even after Trump has been being found liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll, the Access Hollywood tapes leaked, and Stormy Daniels trial there are still many Christians who have sought to justify supporting Trump. Now their latest rationalization had led to comparing him to King David of the bible. The mighty difference between the two is that Trump never repented for his sins, or even sought to change his ways unlike King David. In a recent Politico interview with Samuel L. Perry stated, “that many evangelicals see Trump as a “representative of a kind of masculinity that is so masculine that his sexual appetites cannot be contained.” Hedonism is being mistaken as Godly ‘Masculinity.’
Boner Candidate #3: THIS WOMAN IS RUNNING FOR SALT LAKE COUNTY COUNCIL. AS ELI MCCANN SAYS, ‘SHE HAS NO BUSINESS BEING IN LEADERSHIP’
Rachelle Morris is defending her mother to the teeth even though she decided her children will have to find a way to feed themselves. Her mother struggled to provide for 7 children, and decided that her children are on their own, when it comes to affording their own lunch. She is now running for Salt Lake County Council, and her tweet defending her mother read, “As I’ve shared on the campaign trail, my brothers and I were on the reduced lunch program when we were young. I’m grateful for the existence of that program for families who need it, and as a former board member of The Policy Project, I worked on TPP’s recent Teen Centers campaign. When I entered the 6th grade, my mom made the assessment for OUR family that my brothers and I were mature enough to solve this problem for ourselves. And guess what, we did. How dare anyone shame a mother on her parenting decisions, especially when it’s clear that her personal parenting decisions yielded positive results inside our family. I am not ashamed of my mom’s decision. For me personally, it sparked the spirit of entrepreneurship. Thank you, Mom. And to all the hard working moms who are raising children across SLCo, I honor and celebrate you. “
