Opening May 10, 2024

What I saw:

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” • continuation of dystopian future series • theaters • 3 1/2 stars

Many years after the reign of Caesar, a young ape goes on a journey that will lead him to question everything he’s been taught about the past and make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike. via IMDB

Director: Wes Ball