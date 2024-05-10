Radio From Hell Wellness Check for May 10th, 2024

How to Improve your nutrition without changing what you eat

It is possible to eat the foods you love and still live a healthy life. Eating healthy is often equated with giving up all our favorite foods and eating only vegetables and boneless skinless chicken breast. Studies have shown that denying ourselves food often leads to overeating and fixation on the “forbidden” food(s).

Here are some tips to help you eat healthier while still enjoying the foods you love most.

Eat without distraction. Often, we eat mindlessly, in the car, while watching TV, or doing work at the computer. Try to eat your meals at the table instead.

Chew your food thoroughly. Digestion begins in the mouth. Chewing thoroughly can help prevent digestive discomfort and help you to really taste and enjoy your food.

Put your fork down between bites. It sounds simple but putting our fork down between bites allows us to pause while eating and really savor the experience. This also allows us the time to notice when we start to feel full/satisfied from our meal.

Stop and Savor Really take the time to pay attention to the texture, smell, appearance, and taste of your meal. This will make mealtimes more enjoyable, and bring an element of joy to eating.

Eat more slowly. Set a time for 15-20 minutes and slow your pace while eating. Take smaller bites. Sip water between bites.



Using these tips each time you eat will help you to enjoy your food more, tune in to your body, build trust with yourself, and live a healthier/happier life.

Source: Girls Gone Strong