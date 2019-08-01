Geek News on the Radio for August 1st, 2019

The Hunt Trailer:

Star Trek Wine:

Here’s a pair of vintages that should be engaging to “Star Trek” fans. The first two selections in a new Star Trek Wines series are available with one celebrating the United Federation of Planets, the other paying tribute to the “Star Trek: The Next Generation” character Capt. Jean-Luc Picard, played by Patrick Stewart. The 2016 Chateau Picard Cru Bourgeois from Bordeaux, France, is timely as Stewart’s Picard returns next year in a new CBS All Access series, “Star Trek: Picard.” That wine can be purchased along with a numbered, limited edition of the United Federation of Planets Special Reserve for $120 (Only 1,701 packs will be sold. Star Trek fans will know 1701 as the starship Enterprise’s identification number.) Read More

‘Star Trek: The Motion Picture’ Returns to Theaters This Fall:

Fathom Events and Paramount Pictures have scheduled 40th anniversary showings of “Star Trek: The Motion Picture” on Sept. 15 and 18. It’s the first nationwide cinema release since the film premiered in December, 1979. The presentation will also feature the behind-the-scenes documentary short “The Longest Trek: Writing the Motion Picture.” Robert Wise directed “Star Trek: The Motion Picture.” which became the fourth highest grossing film of the year and earned Academy Award nominations for Best Visual Effects, Best Art Direction, and Best Music, Original Score. It starred William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, George Takei, Nichelle Nichols, Walter Koenig, and James Doohan. Read More

‘It Chapter Two’ Has A Three Hour Run Time:



“It Chapter Two” director Andy Muschietti delighted fans and worried others when he revealed to Digital Spy that the current runtime of his horror sequel is two hours and 45 minutes. At 165 minutes, “It Chapter Two” would be one of the longest studio releases in recent memory, not quite as long as “Avengers: Endgame” but more or less on par with Christopher Nolan’s “Interstellar” and Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” When it comes to the horror genre, the runtime trounces over such classics as “The Shining” (144 minutes) and “The Exorcist” (121 minutes) and it’s even a full half hour longer than Muschietti’s first “It” installment. “At the beginning, when you’re writing and building the beats of the story, everything that you put in there seems very essential to the story,” Muschietti told Digital Spy. “However, when you have the movie finally edited and it’s 4 hours long, you realize that some of the events and some of the beats can be easily lifted but the essence of the story remains intact.” Read More

Tom and Jerry Adds More To Cast:

After the Cats trailer dropped, the world was given more than enough live-action cats (with human faces) to last an eternity. But apparently, the world asked for more live-action cats because a live-action Tom and Jerry is a real movie that is in development. Yes, THAT Tom and Jerry. EW has confirmed that the original cat-and-mouse tale (tail?) has added four more names to its cast for an upcoming live-action adaptation, including Ken Jeong, Rob Delaney, Jordan Bolger, and Pallavi Sharda. They join previously announced stars Colin Jost, Chloe Grace Moretz, and Michael Pena along with director Tim Story for Warner Bros. Animation Group’s “live-action hybrid” film. Live-action hybrid could, of course, mean many things, but in this post-Cats trailer world that we’re meow now living in, what immediately comes to mind is the frightening image of Taylor Swift’s face superimposed on a cat’s body, or Jennifer Hudson‘s human-tears falling down her horrifying feline face. Don’t forget Judi Dench‘s extremely human face surrounded by the most luscious cat mane. Plus there was that James Corden cat wearing a human tuxedo and shoes with spats. Shoes with spats! On a cat! And don’t even get us started on the tails coming out of their butts. Read More