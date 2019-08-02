Boner of the Day for August 2nd, 2019

Round One

Boner Candidate #1: DRONE DUMMIES.

Aerial resources fighting the Alaska Fire near Provo Thursday were grounded after someone flew a drone in the area. As of Thursday the fire is burning on an estimated 400 acres and containment is at 10 percent. The fire is on a mountainside northeast of Springville, near Provo. Fire officials stated around 8:40 a.m. that a drone intrusion occurred, which forced them to ground aerial resources fighting the fire. Drone use is not permitted in the no-fly zones set up around wildfires. A section of the Bonneville Shoreline Trail below the fire is closed between Slate Canyon and Little Rock Canyon. Crews will continue firefighting efforts Thursday. Officials said the steep and rocky terrain makes some areas inaccessible to hand crews. The fire was first reported Tuesday just before 11 p.m. The fire is believed to be human caused, and investigators are working to determine exactly how the fire began. Read More

Boner Candidate #2: SUPER CREEPY.

Echosmith drummer Graham Sierota is apologizing after sliding into the DMs of Travis Barker’s 13-year-old daughter. Over the course of the past few years, Barker’s daughter, Alabama Luella Barker, was messaged numerous times on Instagram by the 20-year-old. At first, the messages were him introducing himself, with one stating, “By the way I’m Graham from Echosmith and I think ur beautiful.” Years passed before the the musician decided to send her an invite to a party. According to screenshots, she eventually replied, “Ur like 40.” “I just wanted to say i really like ur music and sorry messaging and I’m 20,” he responded. In the last shared response from Alabama, she told him, “Ok but u understand I’m a child ?” It appears his invitation to the BBQ scared the 13-year-old so much, she decided to remind her followers that it is not appropriate to attempt to make communication with minors. “So once again I am bringing this to your attention because I’m a 13 year old girl and he is 21/20 super creepy,” she captioned the screenshots. Of course, the issue was brought to her father’s attention, who said in a statement that he was “disgusted” by the 20-year-old’s actions. He told multiple outlets, “That’s predatory behavior and there is nothing cool, normal or OK about it at all.” Read More

Boner Candidate #3: IN FLIGHT MIS-BEHAVIOR.

Pro golfer Thorbjorn Olesen was arrested at Heathrow Airport in London on Monday after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman mid-flight … and then PEEING in the aisle. Officials say 29-year-old Olesen — who placed 6th at the 2013 Masters — was a drunken menace on his flight from Nashville to London … screaming at passengers and acting like a moron. The most serious allegation is the alleged molestation of a female passenger. The details surrounding that particular incident is unclear. During the hellish flight, a witness told The Sun … Olesen began urinating right in the aisle of the 1st class cabin. Olesen was traveling with fellow PGA star Ian Poulter — the two had competed in the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis over the weekend. Poulter reportedly tried to diffuse the situation during the flight … and when he felt Olesen was under control, he decided to take a nap. But, when he woke up, Poulter’s rep says the golfer learned about the wild allegations against his fellow golf pro. In other words, Poulter feels he doesn’t deserve a single ounce of blame. The Met. Police Dept. (the agency which took Olesen into custody in London) tells TMZ Sports Olesen was booked on several charges including “suspicion of sexual assault, being drunk on board an aircraft and failing to comply with the orders of cabin crew.” Read More

Round Two

Boner Candidate #1: I HAVE THE DISEASE OF BEING OFFENDED.

A painted image of a Native American and the name “Redmen” will remain as a city marker in Cedar City despite a decision to change the high-school mascot that inspired it. The Spectrum newspaper reports the Cedar City council approved the measure on Wednesday with a four-to-one-vote. Councilman R. Scott Phillips said he voted against it because he was uncomfortable acting on a school district issue. His colleague Paul Cozzens said being “offended at everything” is a “disease we have in this country.” The name team name at Cedar High School was changed in February after critics said it was racist and shouldn’t be celebrated. The city has not gotten any requests to change the water tank. It will not be responsible for maintaining the 1970s-era picture. Read More

Boner Candidate #2: BUSTA RHYMES MISBEHAVING.

Rapper Busta Rhymes was allegedly escorted off a British Airways flight by London authorities on Monday after he had an argument with a fellow passenger about overhead bin space. Rhymes — né Trevor George Smith Jr. — was boarding a flight from New York City to London’s Heathrow Airport when he wasn’t able to find space for all of his bags in the overhead compartments, a number of passengers claimed, according to multiple reports. A rep for Rhymes had no comment when contacted by PEOPLE. “The artist began getting irate,” one passenger, who did not identify themselves said on the frequent flyer forum FlyerTalk. The passenger claims his wife and the rapper got into an argument after the rapper, 47, then told the woman to “move your stuff” out of the overhead bin. “He was towering over my wife’s seat and she was terrified,” the unnamed passenger alleged in the forum, adding that when he reportedly told Rhymes to leave his wife alone, the rapper allegedly replied, “Then let’s go, homeboy.” The Daily Mail reports that Rhymes was escorted off the plane by British authorities but was not arrested in the airport. Read More

Boner Candidate #3: I THOUGHT I WAS HER.

A Tennessee woman returned home this week only to find an unexpected guest – a stranger wearing her clothes who had cooked a meal in her kitchen and helped herself to a bottle of her wine, a report says. Lanesia Lee, 41, is now set to appear in court today on a burglary charge after allegedly breaking into the woman’s Memphis property Tuesday, WREG reports. A police affidavit viewed by the station says Lee – who was still inside the home when officers showed up – was wearing the woman’s clothes and had been using her kitchen. Lanesia Lee, 41, arrested for burglary by Memphis Police for allegedly breaking into a woman’s home in North Memphis. (Shelby County Sheriff’s Office) The woman, the affidavit added, told investigators she had no idea who Lee was and did not give her permission to come inside the home. But her experience – as strange as it sounds — isn’t that uncommon. Read More