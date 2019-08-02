Boner Fight for August 2nd, 2019

Boner Candidate #2: I HAVE THE DISEASE OF BEING OFFENDED.

A painted image of a Native American and the name “Redmen” will remain as a city marker in Cedar City despite a decision to change the high-school mascot that inspired it. The Spectrum newspaper reports the Cedar City council approved the measure on Wednesday with a four-to-one-vote. Councilman R. Scott Phillips said he voted against it because he was uncomfortable acting on a school district issue. His colleague Paul Cozzens said being “offended at everything” is a “disease we have in this country.” The name team name at Cedar High School was changed in February after critics said it was racist and shouldn’t be celebrated. The city has not gotten any requests to change the water tank. It will not be responsible for maintaining the 1970s-era picture. Read More