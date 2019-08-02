Boner Fight for August 2nd, 2019

Echosmith drummer Graham Sierota is apologizing after sliding into the DMs of Travis Barker’s 13-year-old daughter. Over the course of the past few years, Barker’s daughter, Alabama Luella Barker, was messaged numerous times on Instagram by the 20-year-old. At first, the messages were him introducing himself, with one stating, “By the way I’m Graham from Echosmith and I think ur beautiful.” Years passed before the the musician decided to send her an invite to a party. According to screenshots, she eventually replied, “Ur like 40.” “I just wanted to say i really like ur music and sorry messaging and I’m 20,” he responded. In the last shared response from Alabama, she told him, “Ok but u understand I’m a child ?” It appears his invitation to the BBQ scared the 13-year-old so much, she decided to remind her followers that it is not appropriate to attempt to make communication with minors. “So once again I am bringing this to your attention because I’m a 13 year old girl and he is 21/20 super creepy,” she captioned the screenshots. Of course, the issue was brought to her father’s attention, who said in a statement that he was “disgusted” by the 20-year-old’s actions. He told multiple outlets, “That’s predatory behavior and there is nothing cool, normal or OK about it at all.” Read More
Boner Candidate #2: I HAVE THE DISEASE OF BEING OFFENDED.
A painted image of a Native American and the name “Redmen” will remain as a city marker in Cedar City despite a decision to change the high-school mascot that inspired it. The Spectrum newspaper reports the Cedar City council approved the measure on Wednesday with a four-to-one-vote. Councilman R. Scott Phillips said he voted against it because he was uncomfortable acting on a school district issue. His colleague Paul Cozzens said being “offended at everything” is a “disease we have in this country.” The name team name at Cedar High School was changed in February after critics said it was racist and shouldn’t be celebrated. The city has not gotten any requests to change the water tank. It will not be responsible for maintaining the 1970s-era picture. Read More
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.