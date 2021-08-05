Boner of the Day for August 5th, 2021

ROUND ONE
BONER CANDIDATE #1: CAREFUL WHAT YOU SAY TEACHERS…. CAREFUL
A school board member, Natalie Cline, is asking the public to support her in banning certain phrases when teaching about racism.
BONER CANDIDATE #2: LET HIM STAY IN THE WOODS
“River Dave” was arrested on charges of squatting on private property for almost 30 years, despite being entirely self-sustaining.
BONER CANDIDATE #3: I’VE BEEN PROMISING THE FAMILY A VACATION AND, WELL….COME ON! I’M A FIRST RESPONDER.
After taking paid time off due to a positive COVID test, a Dallas firefighter is on administrative leave for lying about the results of the test.
ROUND TWO
BONER CANDIDATE #1: OUR TRAP WORKED TOO WELL
After dealing with more then enough DUI drivers in Victoria, Canada, police shut down a roadblock due to a lack of personnel.
BONER CANDIDATE #2: JANE IS RATHER PLAIN
A pastry chain in the UK is sparking outrage, from a single woman claiming that the ‘Plain-Jane’ doughnut implies that all Janes are plain.
BONER CANDIDATE #3: ONE BIG DIFFERENCE IS, MASKS AND VACCINATIONS ARE TRY TO SAVE LIFE, NOT ERADICATE IT.
Problematic comparisons between the Covid-19 pandemic and the Holocaust are becoming more common as many Anti-Vaxxers are comparing lockdown and mask mandates to Nazi rule. Surprising no one Jewish groups are extremely against and frustrated with this common comparison.
