GeekNews

Geek News on the Radio for August 5th, 2021

Posted on

Disney’s new hotel is a Galactic Starcruiser with Westworld like immersion

For a family of four, you can enjoy two days of immersion inside the staricruiser with lightsaber training, and a lot of role-playing… for $6,000.

via The Verge

 Dracula’s Loyal Assistant Renfield is Getting His Own Movie

Renfield, the crazy loyal and crazy bloodthirsty companion of Dracula is going to be played by Nicholas Hoult.

via Deadline

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top