Geek News on the Radio for August 5th, 2021

Disney’s new hotel is a Galactic Starcruiser with Westworld like immersion
For a family of four, you can enjoy two days of immersion inside the staricruiser with lightsaber training, and a lot of role-playing… for $6,000.
Dracula’s Loyal Assistant Renfield is Getting His Own Movie
Renfield, the crazy loyal and crazy bloodthirsty companion of Dracula is going to be played by Nicholas Hoult.
