Movie Reviews with Sean Means for August 5th, 2021

Artsies:

John and the Hole – dysfunctional family drama – theaters – 2 stars

A family is held captive by their 13 year old son John, who’s trapped them all in a hole.

Director: Pascual Sisto

Starring: Charlie Shotwell, Michael C. Hall, Jennifer Ehle

via Rotten Tomatoes

Annette – weird musical with Adam Driver – theaters – 3 1/2 stars

A stand-up comedian and an opera singer fall in love and have a mysterious baby.

Director: Leos Carax

Starring: Marion Cotillard, Adam Driver, Angèle

via Rotten Tomatoes

Nine Days – existential pre-birth drama – theaters – 4 stars

A man interviews human souls, and decides who to grant life on Earth.

Director: Edson Oda

Starring: Stars Winston Duke, Zazie Beetz, Benedict Wong

via Rotten Tomatoes

Fartsies:

Even in Dreams – Utah-made Nashville drama – theaters – not screened

A grief ridden singer named Sam, steps into her older sister’s place in a band after her death.

Director: Savannah Ostler

Starring: Alison Arngrim, Tanner Gillman, Adrian R’Mante

via Rotten Tomatoes

The Suicide Squad – DC villain action thriller – theaters, HBO Max – 3 stars

The sequel to ‘Suicide Squad’ features the different cons of Belle Reve prison dropped onto an enemy infested island with a search and destroy goal.

Director: James Gunn

Stars: Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena

via Rotten Tomatoes

Vivo – Lin-Manuel Miranda animated musical – Netflix – 3 1/2 stars

A kinkajou passionate about music embarks on an adventure to deliver a love song.

Director: Kirk DeMicco, Brandon Jeffords

Starring: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ynairaly Simo, Zoe Saldana

via Rotten Tomatoes

