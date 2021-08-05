Movie Reviews with Sean Means for August 5th, 2021

Artsies:
John and the Hole – dysfunctional family drama – theaters – 2 stars
A family is held captive by their 13 year old son John, who’s trapped them all in a hole.
Director: Pascual Sisto
Starring: Charlie Shotwell, Michael C. Hall, Jennifer Ehle
Annette – weird musical with Adam Driver – theaters – 3 1/2 stars
A stand-up comedian and an opera singer fall in love and have a mysterious baby.
Director: Leos Carax
Starring: Marion Cotillard, Adam Driver, Angèle
Nine Days – existential pre-birth drama – theaters – 4 stars
A man interviews human souls, and decides who to grant life on Earth.
Director: Edson Oda
Starring: Stars Winston Duke, Zazie Beetz, Benedict Wong
Fartsies:
Even in Dreams – Utah-made Nashville drama – theaters – not screened
A grief ridden singer named Sam, steps into her older sister’s place in a band after her death.
Director: Savannah Ostler
Starring: Alison Arngrim, Tanner Gillman, Adrian R’Mante
The Suicide Squad – DC villain action thriller – theaters, HBO Max – 3 stars
The sequel to ‘Suicide Squad’ features the different cons of Belle Reve prison dropped onto an enemy infested island with a search and destroy goal.
Director: James Gunn
Stars: Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena
Vivo – Lin-Manuel Miranda animated musical – Netflix – 3 1/2 stars
A kinkajou passionate about music embarks on an adventure to deliver a love song.
Director: Kirk DeMicco, Brandon Jeffords
Starring: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ynairaly Simo, Zoe Saldana
