Boner Fight for August 5th, 2021

BONER CANDIDATE #1: CAREFUL WHAT YOU SAY TEACHERS…. CAREFUL
A school board member, Natalie Cline, is asking the public to support her in banning certain phrases when teaching about racism.
BONER CANDIDATE #2: ONE BIG DIFFERENCE IS, MASKS AND VACCINATIONS ARE TRY TO SAVE LIFE, NOT ERADICATE IT.
Problematic comparisons between the Covid-19 pandemic and the Holocaust are becoming more common as many Anti-Vaxxers are comparing lockdown and mask mandates to Nazi rule. Surprising no one Jewish groups are extremely against and frustrated with this common comparison.
