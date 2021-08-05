Boner Fight for August 5th, 2021

BONER CANDIDATE #1: CAREFUL WHAT YOU SAY TEACHERS…. CAREFUL

A school board member, Natalie Cline, is asking the public to support her in banning certain phrases when teaching about racism.

via Fox News

BONER CANDIDATE #2: ONE BIG DIFFERENCE IS, MASKS AND VACCINATIONS ARE TRY TO SAVE LIFE, NOT ERADICATE IT.

Problematic comparisons between the Covid-19 pandemic and the Holocaust are becoming more common as many Anti-Vaxxers are comparing lockdown and mask mandates to Nazi rule. Surprising no one Jewish groups are extremely against and frustrated with this common comparison.

via Yahoo News