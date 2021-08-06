Boners

Boner of the Day for August 6th, 2021

Posted on

ROUND ONE

BONER CANDIDATE #1: SOMEONE NEEDED TO TAKE A SECOND LOOK AT THE CHEER UNIFORMS

Orem High School cheer uniforms have an unfortunate logo.

via Twitter

BONER CANDIDATE #2: I FORGOT THAT STUFF WAS IN THERE

A man in North Carolina was arrested for attempting to bring guns and ammo into a courthouse.

via WCNC

BONER CANDIDATE #3: GET YOUR OFF-I-CAL CARD BEFORE IT’S TOO LATE.

Trump asked his supporters to help decide on a “membership” card design, but a few things about the designs were off.

via MSN

ROUND TWO

BONER CANDIDATE #1: THE MAYOR WILL CALL IN THE GHOSTBUSTERS

A Colombian mayor shares a video of a security guard apparently being attacked by a ghost.

via NYPost

BONER CANDIDATE #2: IT’S A RESPECTED WRESTLING MOVE IN KAZAKAHSTAN

An Olympic wrestler loses his match after biting his opponent.

via The Sun

BONER CANDIDATE #3: HE KEEPS PEEING ON MY LAWN

After his neighbor had repeatedly urinated on his lawn, an Ontario man struck the neighbor with his car.

via blogTO

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top