Boner of the Day for August 6th, 2021

ROUND ONE

BONER CANDIDATE #1: SOMEONE NEEDED TO TAKE A SECOND LOOK AT THE CHEER UNIFORMS

Orem High School cheer uniforms have an unfortunate logo.

via Twitter

BONER CANDIDATE #2: I FORGOT THAT STUFF WAS IN THERE

A man in North Carolina was arrested for attempting to bring guns and ammo into a courthouse.

via WCNC

BONER CANDIDATE #3: GET YOUR OFF-I-CAL CARD BEFORE IT’S TOO LATE.

Trump asked his supporters to help decide on a “membership” card design, but a few things about the designs were off.

via MSN

ROUND TWO

BONER CANDIDATE #1: THE MAYOR WILL CALL IN THE GHOSTBUSTERS

A Colombian mayor shares a video of a security guard apparently being attacked by a ghost.

via NYPost

BONER CANDIDATE #2: IT’S A RESPECTED WRESTLING MOVE IN KAZAKAHSTAN

An Olympic wrestler loses his match after biting his opponent.

via The Sun

BONER CANDIDATE #3: HE KEEPS PEEING ON MY LAWN

After his neighbor had repeatedly urinated on his lawn, an Ontario man struck the neighbor with his car.

via blogTO