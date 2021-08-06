Boner of the Day for August 6th, 2021

ROUND ONE
BONER CANDIDATE #1: SOMEONE NEEDED TO TAKE A SECOND LOOK AT THE CHEER UNIFORMS
Orem High School cheer uniforms have an unfortunate logo.
BONER CANDIDATE #2: I FORGOT THAT STUFF WAS IN THERE
A man in North Carolina was arrested for attempting to bring guns and ammo into a courthouse.
BONER CANDIDATE #3: GET YOUR OFF-I-CAL CARD BEFORE IT’S TOO LATE.
Trump asked his supporters to help decide on a “membership” card design, but a few things about the designs were off.
ROUND TWO
BONER CANDIDATE #1: THE MAYOR WILL CALL IN THE GHOSTBUSTERS
A Colombian mayor shares a video of a security guard apparently being attacked by a ghost.
BONER CANDIDATE #2: IT’S A RESPECTED WRESTLING MOVE IN KAZAKAHSTAN
An Olympic wrestler loses his match after biting his opponent.
BONER CANDIDATE #3: HE KEEPS PEEING ON MY LAWN
After his neighbor had repeatedly urinated on his lawn, an Ontario man struck the neighbor with his car.
