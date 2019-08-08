Boner of the Day for August 8th, 2019

Round One

Boner Candidate #1: A PROPER SCOTS PILOT SHOULD HAVE A WEE BIT A THE DRINK BEFORE HE FLIES.

Police in Scotland say two pilots have been arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs before a scheduled flight to New Jersey. The flight, United Airlines 162 to Newark, New Jersey, was due to leave Glasgow Airport at 9 a.m. on Sunday. It was canceled after the arrests. Police Scotland says the 61-year-old and 45-year-old pilots were held under the section of a transportation safety law that covers on the job intoxication and impairment for aviation. Under the law, the legal alcohol limit for pilots, navigators and other flight personnel subjected to breath tests is less than half the drink-drive limit for motorists on Scotland’s roads. Read More

Boner Candidate #2: WHITE SUPREMACY IS A HOAX.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Tuesday claimed there is no white supremacy problem in the United States and that the very notion of one is a hoax created by the media and the left. “The whole thing is a lie,” said Carlson, who has routinely given airtime to white nationalist conspiracy theories and talking points. “It’s actually not a real problem in America.” He added: “This is a hoax, just like the Russia hoax. It’s a conspiracy theory used to divide the country and keep a hold on power. That’s exactly what’s going on.” It’s not clear what Carlson meant by “Russia hoax” given the well-documented effort by Moscow to undermine U.S. elections. It’s been detailed by the U.S. intelligence community and spelled out in the report and testimony by special counsel Robert Mueller. Carlson also cited his own experience as evidence that white supremacy is a hoax: He’s never met a white supremacist. “I’ve lived here 50 years,” he said. “I’ve never met anybody, not one person, who ascribes to white supremacy. I don’t know a single person who thinks that’s a good idea. They’re making this up.” Read More

Boner Candidate #3: DON’T YOU KNOW WHO I AM.

Video shows a cop pulling over a judge then telling him to “have a good day” after running his registration. Dash cam video shows a Pennsylvania cop pulling over a judge — allegedly for tailgating — then releasing him after the judge, apparently angry about being stopped, suggests he check the registration of his vehicle. President Judge Dennis E. Reinaker acknowledged he was stopped in April by East Lampeter Township police officer Chad Snader but denied using his judicial position to sway the outcome of the traffic stop in a written statement. “I neither expect nor deserve any special treatment and made no such requests on this occasion,” Reinaker wrote. East Lampeter Township Police Chief Stephen Zerbe said Rainaker was stopped for tailgating the officer. Video obtained by Lancaster Online shows the view from Snader’s unmarked police car on April 26. After pulling into a turning late to allow Reinaker to pass, Snader initiates a traffic stop. That’s when Judge Reinaker makes a remark before turning back and returning to his SUV. “You better check the registration on this plate soon, mister,” Reinaker tells the police officer while pointing his finger to the back of his own SUV. Snader returns to the vehicle then less than a minute later and approaches Reinaker’s window. “Have a good day, judge,” he says without explaining to the judge why he was stopped. Read More

Round Two

Boner Candidate #1: RACISM? SOLVED.

“If there was an Oscar for banal whitesplaining, Jon Voight deserves one,” one Twitter user said. Jon Voight drew ire online after he declared in a video on Twitter that racism in the United States “has been solved long ago by our forefathers.” In the video, which the actor shared over the weekend, he also claimed that President Donald Trump is “not a racist, but a man who loves his country and has every intention to make this land great again.” Voight, 80, lamented how “too many are angered at the words of racism,” which had been “a big issue for the black community since the Civil War, but this has been solved long ago by our forefathers for peace and love.” “It seems that the angered left and angered minorities want to hold President Trump accountable for past lives,” added the “Ray Donovan” star, who used a similar clip last month to hail Trump has “the greatest president.” Read More

Boner Candidate #2: DAUGHTER….BETTER LOOKING, BUT SO LIKE THE FATHER.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot of Chicago harshly criticized Ivanka Trump on Tuesday after the president’s daughter weighed in on that city’s weekend of violence. Just after noon, Ms. Trump, a White House adviser, wrote on Twitter that “with seven dead and 52 wounded near a playground in the Windy City,” the nation “mustn’t become numb” to inner-city violence even as it reels from two mass shootings that killed dozens last weekend. The problem? Ms. Trump’s second tweet was not entirely accurate, according to Ms. Lightfoot. The numbers cited, seven dead and 52 wounded, included all the people in the city who were killed or hurt by gunfire over the weekend; they did not reflect the toll of a single shooting. “She got the location wrong,” Ms. Lightfoot said, visibly frustrated, at a news conference. “That’s the danger of trying to govern via tweet.” “I’m not going to be distracted by nonsense tweets from people who don’t know what they’re talking about,” she later added. Read More

Boner Candidate #3: SO, I PUT AN OCTOPUS ON MY FACE.

It started as a fun picture and ended with a venomous octopus biting a woman’s face. Jamie Bisceglia met up with some fishermen who had hooked an octopus during a fishing derby and she saw an opportunity for an unusual picture. “It was a photo contest in the derby,” said Bisceglia. “So, crazy me, hindsight now and looking back, I probably made a big mistake.” Bisceglia put the small octopus on her face and posed for the picture. It grabbed her face with its suckers and then did something she didn’t expect: It bit her on the face. “It had barreled its beak into my chin and then let go a little bit and did it again,” she recalled. “It was a really intense pain when it went inside and it just bled, dripping blood for a long time.” Bisceglia said the octopus was a smaller version of a Giant Pacific octopus that lives in the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium. According to a spokeswoman, it could also be a Pacific Red octopus. KIRO-TV reports both species have powerful beaks used to break and eat crabs, clams and mussels, and their bite contains a venom to immobilize their prey. Bisceglia said the venom left her in incredible pain, but as the owner of South Sound Salmon Sisters, a fishery and clothing line, she kept fishing for two more days before she finally went to the emergency room. Read More